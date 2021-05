Lakshadweep issue: Why are islanders protesting against administrator | Oneindia News

Law reforms in the Lakshadweep islands have the natives up in arms, who call the legislations draconian and in violation of the islanders' rights.

Calls for the administrator, a former BJP leader Praful Koda Bhai Ptael, to be removed have gained pitch.

