Dave's Monday Weathercast 05/24/2021

HERE’S YOUR WEATHER ON THETHREES SKIES ACROSS ACADIANA AREMOSTLY CLOUDY.THERE ARE SOME AREAS THAT ARESEEING A LITTLE BIT OF LIGHTRAIN AND DRIZZLE TO GO ALONGWITH IT 73 DEGREES HERE IN THEHUB CITY.UNFORTUNATELY, THE VISIBILITY ISGOOD AND WE’VE SEEN TEMPERATURESALONG THE I-10 QUARTER ALSORUNNING IN THE LOWER 70S THISMORNING WANTED TO GO TO ONE MOREWEBCAM BEFORE WE LEAVE YOU WE’REGOING TO DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE.YOU CAN SEE THERE CONGRESS ATSECOND AND THIRD STREET AND WHATROADWAY A LITTLE BIT DAMP OUTTHERE, BUT THERE ARE PEAKS OFSUNSHINE STARTING TO COME OUTTHERE IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA ASFAR AS THE RADAR YOU CAN SEEWE’VE GOT SOME RAINS BEINGPICKED UP.THERE’S A LITTLE DRIZZLE OUTTHERE HERE AT TV 3 JUST A LITTLEWHILE AGO, BUT IT WAS REALLYJUST A FEW SPRINKLES.SO WHAT WE’RE SEEING ON THERADAR HERE PROBABLY LOOKS A LOTWORSE THAN WHAT WE’RE SEEING ATTHE GROUND WITH THE RAIN KIND OFEVAPORATING BEFORE IT REACHESTHE SURFACE.SO EVEN IN AREAS WHERE YOU WOULDSEE MAYBE SOME MODERATE RAIN ONTHE RAD.IS COMING DOWN AS SOME DRIZZLEFOR THE MOST PART ONCE YOU GETDOWN TO THE SURFACE A LITTLERIPPLE OF LOW PRESSURE STILLBACK HERE TO THE WEST BETWEENAUSTIN AND DALLAS THAT’S GOINGTO HELP TO CONTINUE TO PULL INTHE LOW LEVEL MOISTURE HERE OFFTHE GULF OF MEXICO.A LOT OF THAT IS OVER LOUISIANA,BUT THERE’S LITTLE DRY AIRFARTHER DOWN DOWN IN THE LOWERPARTS OF THE ATMOSPHERE.SO SOME OF THIS IS ACTUALLYEVAPORATING MOISTURE IS GOING TOCONTINUE TO COVER THROUGHOUT ALLTHE LAYERS OF THE ATMOSPHERE BYTHE AFTERNOON.SO AS WE GET SOME DAYTIMEHEATING THERE COULD BE A FEWPOP-UP SHOWERS LATER IN THE DAYOVERNIGHT.I THINK WE’LL GET BACK TO FAIRSKIES IS EVERYTHING KIND OFCALMS DOWN TOMORROW.WE’LL START OUT WITH SOMESUNSHINE CLOUDS WILL MIX INDURING THE AFTERNOON BETTERCHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS BACKTOWARD THE WEST BUT STILL GOINGTO KEEP ABOUT 20% IN THE RAINCOLUMN FOR US HERE IN THEACADIANA REGION YOUR HIGH TODAY84 DEGREES UNDER PARTLY SUNNYSKIES, IT STAYS WARM AND HUMID20% CHANCE FOR A FEW SPRINKLESTHIS MORNING AND MAYBE A THUNDERSHOWER THIS AFTERNOON AND REALLYFORECAST DOESN’T CHANGE A WHOLELOT OVER THE TO THE WEEK.WE’RE TALKING ABOUT HIGHS IN THEMID 80S OVERNIGHT LOWTEMPERATURES DROPPING TO AROUND70 AND IT LOOKS LIKE WE’LL STARTTO SEE A BIT MORE IN THE WAY OFSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COMINGIN MAYBE TOWARD THE LATTER PARTOF THE WEEKEND, BUT OURTEMPERATURES WON’T BE CHANGED INA WHOLE LOT.LOOKS LIKE WE’LL STAY IN THE MIDTO UPPER 80S FOR DAYTIME HIGHSRIGHT NOW.WE’