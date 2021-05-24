Funny moment cat faceplants into snowy Scottish garden

The funny moment was filmed in February this year by Isaac's owner, Sofia Jones.

Just an amusing clip of a cat called Isaac faceplanting into deep snow in a garden in Angus, Scotland.

"He spent the rest of the day in a huff wrapped in a blanket feeling sorry for himself," Jones said.