Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Funny moment cat faceplants into snowy Scottish garden

Just an amusing clip of a cat called Isaac faceplanting into deep snow in a garden in Angus, Scotland.

The funny moment was filmed in February this year by Isaac's owner, Sofia Jones.

"He spent the rest of the day in a huff wrapped in a blanket feeling sorry for himself," Jones said.

