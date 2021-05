Bengaluru: BBMP officials beat teenager and force him to get tested for Covid | Oneindia News

A teenager was thrashed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials for apparently not cooperating when asked to be tested for Covid-19.

BBMP officials on the condition of not being named confirmed the location of the incident.

They said that it took place in Nagarathpet which comes under Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward in Chickpet constituency of South Zone of Bangalore.

