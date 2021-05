Tejasvi Surya alleges scam in the allocation of hospital beds | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Oneindia News

Bangalore South MP, Tejasvi Surya addressed the reporters yesterday, alleging a major scam involving the allocation of hospital beds to Covid 19 patients.

He said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or the BBMP helpline and some Arogya Mitras appointed in certain private hospitals are allegedly involved.

#CovidCrisis #TejasviSurya #BBMP