Delhi police raids Twitter offices in Delhi and Gurgaon | Oneindia News

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said there are many patients who will experience several symptoms even after recovering from the coronavirus disease even several weeks post recovery and they need to be treated for them; The Odisha government rushed a large contingent of rescue and relief teams to Balasore district bordering West Bengal on Monday where the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall; The aviation regulator has asked for a report after a mid air wedding was conducted on board a spice jet flight.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

