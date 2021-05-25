Toolkit row: Two congress leaders sent notice, Police raids Twitter offices| Oneindia News

In escalating action in the Congress toolkit controversy, two Congress leaders have been served notice by the Delhi Police.

India's daily cases of Covid-19 dropped below two lakh with 1,96,427 lakh fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Mehul Choksi the 62-year-old fugitive diamantaire wanted by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in connection with ₹ 14,000 crore PNB loan fraud and money-laundering case - has gone missing in the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

Cyclonic Storm Yaas intensifies into Severe Cyclonic Storm; to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26 afternoon.

The teacher of a top school in Chennai, who was accused of sexualmisconduct by several students and was booked under Pocso sections, has been arrested.

#CongToolkit #Covid19 #CycloneYaas