Twitter said this on new digital rules in the middle of clash with Centre| Oneindia News

India will use diplomatic channels to bring back Mehul Choksi from Dominica.

Twitter today broke its silence on new digital rules in the middle of its clash with the government over the 'Congress toolkit' row and expressed concern over the potential threat to freedom of expression and intimidation tactics by the police.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has issued a statement to clarify that the new IT rules for social media intermediaries have been formulated with an aim to stop abuse and misuse of social media and that the government fully recognises the right of privacy.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's barbed tweet on a New York Times report on India's Covid numbers drew a furious response from Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday.

#Twitter #MehulChoksi #FuelPriceHike