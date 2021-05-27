Apollo to administer Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for 18-45 years from...| Oneindia News

Sputnik the third vaccine approved in India will be available through the Apollo system from the 2nd week of June; Twitter today said it was concerned over the "potential threat to freedom of expression" and "core elements" of the new digital rules, while the Centre asked it to stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a review meeting over impact of Cyclone Yaas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on Friday.

This and more news at 9 PM.

