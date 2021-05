#ToolkitCase: Sambit Patra's tweet to searches at Twitter office | Know all | Oneindia News

Twitter has transformed into a war zone between pro Congress and pro BJP goups with the hashtag 'I stand with Twitter India' gaining mileage since Tuesday morning after the Delhi police searched offices of the micro blogging platform in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday evening inconection with the toolkit case.

What has happened so far?

#ToolkitCase #IStandWithTwitterIndia #DelhiPolice