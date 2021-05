Police visited Twitter's office in Delhi after the social media platform had labelled a political party's tweet as "manipulated media.

Police visited Twitter's office in Delhi after the social media platform had labelled a political party's tweet as "manipulated media." Several officers arrived at the office on Monday (May 24) after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweet was flagged.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had shared a document allegedly revealing the opposition's plan to contrast the BJP's efforts to combat the pandemic.