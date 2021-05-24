The Weeknd Sweeps the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The artist took home 10 awards, including Top Artist, Top 100 Hot Artist and Top R&B Album for ‘After Hours.’.

His hit ‘Blinding Lights’ made history by becoming the first song to stay in the top ten of Billboard’s Top 100 chart for an entire year.

The star is now fifth on the all-time BBMA winners list, alongside Taylor Swift, Drake, Justin Bieber and Garth Brooks.

The Weeknd’s big win follows his major snub by the Grammys earlier this year, leading him to call them “corrupt.”.

Other big BBMA winners included BTS, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga