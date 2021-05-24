Mets, Partners Give Out $10,000 Grants To Asian-Owned Businesses In New York City

There were applause, fist bumps, and big smiles at Citi Field as Mr. and Mrs. Met stood beside team president Sandy Alderson to celebrate and prop up Asian-owned small businesses in the city.
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
There were applause, fist bumps, and big smiles at Citi Field as Mr. and Mrs. Met stood beside team president Sandy Alderson to celebrate and prop up Asian-owned small businesses in the city.
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
Police are searching for the suspect behind yet another attack on a person of Asian descent in the city.
A man is under arrest after another attack against an Asian woman in New York City. CBS2's John Dias hears from a witness who tried..