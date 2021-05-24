Mets, Partners Give Out $10,000 Grants To Asian-Owned Businesses In New York City
Mets, Partners Give Out $10,000 Grants To Asian-Owned Businesses In New York City

There were applause, fist bumps, and big smiles at Citi Field as Mr. and Mrs. Met stood beside team president Sandy Alderson to celebrate and prop up Asian-owned small businesses in the city.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.