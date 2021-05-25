White House Condemns Belarus Regime After Flight Diverted, Journalist Arrested

The U.S. government is condemning Belarus after it forced a Ryanair jet to make an emergency landing in order to arrest Roman Protasevich a dissident journalist on board the flight.
Debra Alfarone reports.
(5/24/21)
Western powers prepared to pile sanctions on Belarus, furious after it scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and..
The White House is condemning the government of Belarus after it sent a fighter jet to divert a passenger plane and force it to..