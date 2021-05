In the early hours of Sunday morning, Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot while at a party and is currently in critical condition at Kings College Hospital in London.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot while at a party and is currently in critical condition at Kings College Hospital in London.

Supporters held an afternoon vigil in nearby Ruskin Park on Monday, May 24.

Johnson's family did not attend the vigil and asked the event to be cancelled.

The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.