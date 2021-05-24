Vigil held for black rights activist Sasha Johnson after south London shooting

A black equal rights activist is fighting for her life after being caught up in gunfire when violence erupted at a party.Sasha Johnson is in a critical condition in hospital after she was shot in the head in Peckham, south-east London, in the early hours of Sunday morning.On Monday a group gathered around the bandstand in Ruskin Park, Denmark Hill, to hold a vigil for Ms Johnson close to the hospital where she is being treated.