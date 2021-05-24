Supporters hold vigil for Johnson

Supporters have held a vigil outside the hospital where Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is being treated.

Johnson has been hailed as "a strong, powerful voice" in the black equal rights movement.

The mother-of-three Sasha Johnson is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head in south London on Sunday.

Officials from the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), an economic and political group she works for, said the shooting happened in the early hours of Sunday and followed "numerous death threats".

Report by Odonovanc.

