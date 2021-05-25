Black equal rights activist was shot when group of men opened fire at party

A black equal rights activist was shot in the head when a group of four men opened fire at a party, police have said.Sasha Johnson was rushed to hospital with “very serious” injuries after the shooting in Peckham, south-east London, in the early hours of Sunday.Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari said a group of four black men had entered the garden where the party was being held and “discharged a firearm”.