Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Selden, Kansas slammed with tornado

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
The Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched down in the town of Selden, Kansas on Monday, May 24.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @adamkylejackson.

