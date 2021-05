Police in Kendrapara, eastern India, evacuated a 91-year-old woman from her hut as Cyclone Yaas approached.

Police in Kendrapara, eastern India, evacuated a 91-year-old woman from her hut as Cyclone Yaas approached.

Footage from May 24 shows the officers carrying the elderly woman through the muddy terrain to safer land.

Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall on Tuesday night (May 25) or Wednesday morning (May 26).