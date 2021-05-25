Trespassing bear wanders onto resident's balcony in southern India

A bear wandered onto a resident's balcony in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.
Footage from May 18 shows the wild animal inspecting its reflection in a mirror before strolling around the balcony.
