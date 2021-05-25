Skip to main content
Trespassing bear wanders onto resident's balcony in southern India

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A bear wandered onto a resident's balcony in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

Footage from May 18 shows the wild animal inspecting its reflection in a mirror before strolling around the balcony.

