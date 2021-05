Labour: Govt advice ‘appalling’ in Indian variant hit areas

Labour’s David Lammy says the government’s advice to local authorities who have witnessed spikes in the Indian coronavirus variant has been “appalling”.

The shadow justice secretary also says that “local lockdowns” should be necessary in worst hit areas if the scientific advice says so.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn