Helping your pets with separation anxiety

ABC's Zohreen Shah spoke to a veterinarian who has some tips on how to make sure your pet has an easy transition.

Experts say you might even be seeing your pet act out.

Their pets at home might be suffering from uneasiness with not having their owners around all day.

Americans aren't the only ones feeling anxiety as they head back to offices post-quarantine.

HEAD BACK TO OFFICES POST-QUARANTINE.

THEIR PETS AT HOMEMIGHT BE SUFFERING FROMUNEASINESS WITHNOT HAVING THEIR OWNERS AROUNDALL DAY.

EXPERTS SAY YOUMIGHT EVEN BE SEEING YOUR PETACT OUT.ABC'S ZOHREEN SHAH SPOKE TO AVETERINARIAN WHO HAS SOMETIPS ON HOW TO MAKE SURE YOURPET HAS AN EASY TRANSITION.MARIESA: WE'RE LIKE ATTACHED ATTHE HIP MARIESA CRUZ-TILLERY?SFAMILY AND THEIR PET SNOODLE?BABY?HAVE BECOME CLOSER THIS PASTYEAR MARIESA: SHE IS THE ONETHAT HAS ENJOYED THE PANDEMICTHE MOST OUT OF ALL OF US ATHOME.AND LIKE MILLIONS OF OTHER PET-OWNERS, MARIESA FEARS?BABY?

WON?T HAVE AN EASY TIMEADJUSTING WHEN SHE?SBACK IN THE OFFICE FULL-TIMEMARIESA: I KIND OF DON'T WANTHER TO REVERT BACK TO, YOUKNOW, THOSE OLD HABITS OF, YOUKNOW, LIKE CHEWING ONTHINGS.VETERINARIAN DAN THOMASEY SAYSSEPARATION ANXIETY CANHAVE A BIG IMPACT ON A PETTHOMASEY: IF THAT ROUTINE ISCHANGED OR ALTERED, THEYCAN FEEL THAT.BEHAVIORAL CHANGES ARE A SIGN OFSTRESS IN PETS.THOMASEY: AND A LOT OF THEM CANBE SUBTLE WHERE PETS THAT AREYAWNING, LIP SMACKING, THOSE ARESIGNS OF ANXIETY AND THENMORE OBVIOUS ONES SHAKING,SHIVERING, PACING, PANTING.THAT?S WHAT HAPPENED WITH LUCYWHEN HER OWNER, JESSICABARKAN, WENT BACK TO WORKJESSICA: SHE BIT THROUGHCARDBOARD THAT I HAD OUT.

SHEHAD PUT HER LITTLE CAT TOY INTHE WATER AND RUINED HERWATER.

SHE ALSO REFUSED TO EATUNLESS I WAS HOME WATCHING HER.SO I NOTICED HER BREAKFASTWASN'T EATEN A LOT IN THEBEGINNING.DOCTOR THOMASEY SAYS THERE ARESTEPS PET OWNERS CANTAKE TO EASE OUR FURRY FRIENDSINTO THE NEW ROUTINETHOMASEY: START GIVING THEM SOMETIME TO GET USED TOGOING LONGER BETWEEN WALKS.

EVENTHOUGH YOUR HOMEWORKING GIVE THEM FOUR TO SIXHOURS INSTEAD OF THE TWOHOURSTHOMASEY: START LEAVING YOURHOUSE FOR A PERIOD OF TIME.THOMASEY: SOME PETS WILLACTUALLY KNOW TRIGGERS OF YOUPREPARING TO LEAVE.

SO PUTTINGYOUR COAT ON,JINGLING YOUR KEYSSHAH ON CAM TAG:SOME ANXIETY SYMPTOMS ARE MINOR- BUT IF A PET IS SHOWINGEXTREME SIGNS THAT RESULT INPHYSICAL PAIN - TALK TO YOURVET.

ZOHREEN SHAH - AND MILESDAVIS SHAH - ABC NEWS LOSANGELESTHERE'S STILL MUCH MORE TO COMEIN OUR NEXT HALF-HOUR.COMING UP NEXT... A FAMILY INBAKERSFIELD IS OFFERING ATHERE'S STILL MUCH MORE TO COMEIN OUR NEXT HALF-HOUR.