Biomutant Is Rough And Tough In Many Ways (Review)

“A post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable.” Those were the words chosen to describe a new game from Swedish studio Experiment 101.

For the last several years, this studio of former Avalanche Studios developers have been toiling away at their very first game - an open world action RPG where players take control of their own humanoid rodent and explore a land brimming with nature and plagued by the industrial fingers of its predecessors.