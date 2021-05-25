“A post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable.” Those were the words chosen to describe a new game from Swedish studio Experiment 101.
Biomutant Is Rough And Tough In Many Ways (Review)
For the last several years, this studio of former Avalanche Studios developers have been toiling away at their very first game - an open world action RPG where players take control of their own humanoid rodent and explore a land brimming with nature and plagued by the industrial fingers of its predecessors.