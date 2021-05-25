Kevin Spacey Accuser Outraged By Actor's New Role in Italian Film

Kevin Spacey Accuser Outraged, By Actor's New Role in Italian Film.

Mark Ebenhoch has claimed he was solicited for sex by Spacey during the filming of the 1995 film 'Outbreak.'.

The disgraced Oscar winner has been cast as a police officer investigating a man marked by wrongful accusations of child sexual abuse.

The film is high profile in Italy and directed by celebrated Italian actor Franco Nero.

Ebenhoch referred to the casting of Spacey in such a role as "absurd.".

He contends that Spacey has neither apologized nor admitted to his alleged behavior.

The role is the first casting for Spacey following bombshell accusations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

Following the accusations, he was recast in a Ridley Scott film which had completed shooting, and written out of the final season of 'House of Cards.'