Emma Stone Says It Was 'Surreal' To Wear Multiple 'Cruella' Costumes

With only a few short days until the premiere of Disney's "Cruella", ET Canada's Keshia Chante caught up with Emma Stone, who shared why it was "surreal" to sport the iconic villain's many costumes.

Plus, co-stars Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry reveal what it was like to work with cute and cuddly puppies on set.