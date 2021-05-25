Elon Musk and MicroStrategy CEO Announce Bitcoin Mining Council

Elon Musk and MicroStrategy CEO Announce Bitcoin Mining Council.

Elon Musk and MicroStrategy CEO Announce Bitcoin Mining Council.

Musk and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor held a meeting with North American Bitcoin mining firms. Musk and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor held a meeting with North American Bitcoin mining firms. They both took to Twitter to share insight about what was discussed.

Yesterday I was pleased to host a meeting between Elon Musk and the leading Bitcoin miners in North America, Michael Saylor, via Twitter.

The miners have agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council to promote energy usage transparency and accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide, Michael Saylor, via Twitter.

Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners.

They committed to publish current and planned renewable usage and to ask miners [worldwide] to do so.

Potentially promising, Elon Musk, via Twitter.

The venture comes as Musk recently said Tesla would stop accepting bitcoin payments due to "rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions.".

Critics say Bitcoin is continuously moving toward more renewable energy sources.

The bitcoin mining industry has no obligation to appease Elon Musk and other hysterical hypocrites, Marty Bent, Editor In Chief at Marty's Bent, a newsletter about Bitcoin, via Twitter.

Bitcoiners should seek objective truth and reject faulty framing from which these hyperical hypocrites want to debate, Marty Bent, Editor In Chief at Marty's Bent, a newsletter about Bitcoin, via Twitter