Coping With the Effects of Racism –– One Year After George Floyd's Murder

How do we cope with racial trauma and the mental health effects of racism, a full year after the murder of George Floyd?

In the past year, there has been so much media attention on police brutality against black people and hate crimes towards people of color.

It's stressful and overwhelming, and understandably takes its toll on our collective mental health.

On this week's episode of How 2 Deal, model and actress Corinne Foxx is joined by Dr. Christine Crawford to help you figure out the best way to navigate through these hard times.