On Tuesday, May 25, people gathered to hold vigils across the UK, and observed a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Since Floyd's death, anti-racism protests have taken place across the world.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @gmmediayt/Greater Manchester Media; The Bristol Activist.