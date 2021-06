Residents questioning Park Road 22 project after seeing first overpass go up

For almost a year Padre Island residents have had to drive through a stretch of construction on Park Road 22, between Route 361 and Whitecap Boulevard.

FOR ALMOST A YEAR PADRE ISLAND RESIDENTS HAVE HAD TO DRIVE THROUGH THIS STRETCH OF CONSTRUCTION BETWEEN ROUTE 361 AND WHITECAP BOULEVARD.

NOW THEYMIGHT NOTICE SOME CHANGES AS THEFIRST ARCH OF THE BRIDGE WASPLACED OVER THE NORTH BOUNDLANES.{***SOT FULL**}PETER ZANONI CITY MANAGER"WHYOU SEE HERE IS PHASE ONE WHICHIS THE NORTH BOUND LANE.

YOU CANSEE THE BRIDGE SUPPORTS BEINGPLACED.

THE CANAL HAS BEEN DUG.THEY’LL BE PLACING SIDEWALKSUNDERNEATH THAT AS THEY MOVEFORWARD ON PHASE OCONSTRUCTION."ZANONI SAYS THE PROJECT IS WORTHAROUND 18 MILLION DOLLARS WHENYOU ADD THE ROAD CONSTRUCTION,STORM AND WASTEWATER SYSTEMS ALLUP.

CONSTRUCTION BEGAN IN JUAND IT WAS ORIGINALLY PLANNED TOTAKE 21 MONTHS.{***SOT FULL**}"PHASE TWO WILL BE THE SOUTHBOUND LANES.

PHASE ONE WILL BEDONE THIS OCTOBER.

PHASE TWOWILL BEGIN, WHICH WILL BE THATSAME SETUP YOU SAW THERE BUT ONTHE SOUTH BOUND LANES.

AND THATWILL CONCLUDE BY NEXT FALL."THE COMPLETED PROJECT WOULD GIVEBOATS ACCESS UNDER PARK ROAD 22LEADING TO THE GULF OF MEXICO.BUT SEEING THE FIRST PART OF THEBRIDGE WASN’T WHAT SOMEEXPECTED.{***SOT FULL**}KIM MCGUIRE, PADRE ISLANDRESIDENT"I THOUGHT MAN THATBRIDGE IS KIND OF LOW.

I DON’TKNOW HOW BOATS ARE GOING TO GETTHROUGH.

BECAUSE WE HAVE A LOTOF BOATS WITH T TOPS, RAISEDPLATFORM AND SUCH AND THAT JUSMADE ME CURIOUS."MCGUIRE TOOK TO FACEBOOK TO GETOTHER ISLANDERS THOUGHTS ANDTHEY SHARED THE SAME SENTIMENT.{***SOT FULL**}"I DON’T KNOW WHER ETHE BALL GOTDROPPED DURING ALL SORTS OPLANNING PEOPLE GET OPPORTUNITYTO MEET WITH OFFICIALSWE RELYON THE PLANNERS TO THINK AHEFOR US.

DEVELOP THINGS THATWOULD DEVELOP THE COMMUNITY."{***LIVE**}MCGUIRE DID TELL ME HE THOUGHTTHE IDEA OF THE PROJECT