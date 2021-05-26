Mystery motorist dumps two wrecked cars on his street in protest against vandals damaging residents' cars

A fuming motorist has dumped a wrecked "banger" on his street in protest against yobs vandalising residents' cars in an ongoing row over parking spaces. The mystery motorist abandoned the clapped-out Peugeot 207 on Willersley Road, in Billesley, Birmingham after his expensive car was damaged. He also placed a ranting note in the windscreen of the battered silver vehicle to "educate the small minded persons who have vandalised my car". He tells the yobs who scratched his pride and joy: "I will not be bullied into parking elsewhere." The note reads: "This car was parked here for six months in protest because some nasty individuals scratched my nice car while it was parked in this exact same spot. "I am moving these cars soon."These bangers were dumped here to educate the small-minded persons who have vandalised my car that I will not be bullied into parking elsewhere. "You or I do not own this spot it belongs to the council and anyone can park here."The second car mentioned in the note, believed to be another Peugeot 207, has now been moved by the disgruntled resident after being left for several months. Homeowners living nearby said there had been ongoing rows between neighbours about parking and people using a nearby gym taking up spaces on the road. The residential street has no double yellow lines or parking signs meaning any vehicle can park on the side of the road.One woman, who did not wish to be named, said: "I don't know who owns the car but I know there's been a problem with parking around here for some time. "The gym opposite only has a few parking spaces so sometimes people park in the road and take up spaces that residents usually use. "But that leads to residents parking in each others spaces and causing a bit of aggro between them.

It's pathetic really, nobody owns the right to park on the road. "People act as if that public land is theirs."Another neighbour, who did not want to be identified, added: "Whoever he is, fair play to the man.

That's one clever way to reserve your parking space. "You get some stubborn people around here when it comes to parking.

People get very protective over their spaces, or what they claim to be their spaces."He has obviously done it to teach them a lesson and who can blame him?

Those yobs wont touch that car now, its a wreck."There was another car there for ages as well, so he really was trying to get his own back, but that seems to have gone now."