Top 10 Scariest 90s Horror Movie Scenes

For this list, we’ll be looking at big screen scenes that sent shivers down our spines and stayed with us long after the credits rolled.

These terrifying movie moments had us screaming in fear.

These terrifying movie moments had us screaming in fear.

For this list, we’ll be looking at big screen scenes that sent shivers down our spines and stayed with us long after the credits rolled.

Our countdown includes "The Sixth Sense", "Scream", "The Blair Witch Project", and more!