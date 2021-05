Cummings says Johnson saw Covid as a 'scare story'

Former prime minister's aide Dominic Cummings says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarded Covid-19 as a "scare story" in February 2019 and said that he would have Professor Chris Whitty inject him with the virus on live TV to demonstrate that it was nothing to be afraid of.

Report by Taylorjo.

