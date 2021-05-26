President Biden visiting Tulsa for Race Massacre centennial

YOUR FORECAST WITH METEOROLOGISTCLINT BOONE.FOR THE SECOND TIME IN LESS THANA YEAR -- A SITTING PRESIDENT ISCOMING TO TULSA --A WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSONCONFIRMED PRESIDENT JOE BIDENWILL BE MAKING HIS WAY TO TULSANEXT WEEK TO COMMEMORATE1-HUNDRED YEARS SINCE THE TULSARACE MASSACRE --2 NEWS' BRADY HALBLIEB IS LIVE