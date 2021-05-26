JEE advanced exam postponed by IIT Kharagpur due to Covid-19 crisis in India| Oneindia News

As the country continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 in view of the worsening situation across the country.

The examination was scheduled for July 3, 2021.

IIT Kharagpur said in official notification Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed.

The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time.

