McDonald's 'Espresso milkshakes' are TikTok's new favorite secret menu hack

Does McDonald’s have espresso milkshakes?

In most countries, the answer is no.This "secret order" tip from TikTok user @melika_zaidi, who’s based in the U.K., changes that.Her special order works perfectly in the U.S., considering McDonald’s doesn’t serve espresso milkshakes in America.The same goes for Britain — that’s why @melika_zaidi decided to make her own.In the video, @melika_zaidi filmed herself at the drive-thru, ordering an espresso and a vanilla milkshake.She then proceeded to pour the espresso into the shake and stir it up.TikTok users seemed split on the menu hack