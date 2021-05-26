Five of the most important moments from Dominic Cummings' testimony

Dominic Cummings has been giving evidence about the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Cummings was Boris Johnson’s chief adviser between July 2019 and November last year.Prior to the testimony, Mr Cummings had hinted that there would be explosive revelations at the social care and science and technology committees, held on Wednesday.Here are five of the most important moments from that testimony.