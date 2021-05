Firefighters and the crew of a burning ship off the coast of Colombo, Sri Lanka, have been evacuated after an explosion.

The vessel has been engulfed in flames for several days leading to an explosion that occurred on Tuesday (May 25).

Footage from May 26 shows thick black smoke rising from the burning vessel.

Several containers on the ship have also tumbled into the sea.