Wednesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: INVA, APO

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Innoviva, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director George Bickerstaff bought 20,000 shares of INVA, for a cost of $13.21 each, for a total investment of $264,289.

Bickerstaff was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with INVA trading as high as $13.62 in trading on Wednesday.

Innoviva is trading up about 4.4% on the day Wednesday.

And at Apollo Global Management, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director A.

B.

Krongard who purchased 2,135 shares for a cost of $57.37 each, for a trade totaling $122,489.

This buy marks the first one filed by Krongard in the past twelve months.

Apollo Global Management is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

Investors can snag APO even cheaper than Krongard did, with shares changing hands as low as $56.46 at last check today -- that's 1.6% below Krongard's purchase price.