Lexington student is 'Doodle for Google' finalist

A Lexington student's creativity lands him in the top five of a national competition.

Milo Golding is now a finalist for the grand prize in the "Doodle for Google" contest.

After a nationwide vote, the Lexington Christian Academy student won the grades 10 through 12 category and a $5,000 dollar scholarship.

Now, judges will decide if Milo will win a $30,000 scholarship and have his artwork featured on Google's home page.