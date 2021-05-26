Former US Sen. John Warner of Virginia dead at 94

Former Sen.
John W.
Warner of Virginia, a centrist Republican who served as Navy secretary and one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, has died at 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday.
