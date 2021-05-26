Former US Sen. John Warner of Virginia dies at 94

Former Sen.
John W.
Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter at his side, Susan A.
Magill said.
Former Sen.
John W.
Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter at his side, Susan A.
Magill said.
Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a centrist Republican who served as Navy secretary and one of the Senate’s most..
In an October 2017 interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, former Virginia Sen. John Warner talked about what he wanted his political..