Vigil held in Lafayette for 18-year-old shooting victim

Friends and family are gathering Wednesday for a vigil at Mouton Park in Lafayette to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Jennifer Hurst.

Hurst was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle earlier this month outside of an apartment complex on McDonald Street in Lafayette.

Hurst's boyfriend, 19-year-old Lucas Williams, is facing a second degree murder charge in connection with her death.