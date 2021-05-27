Jason and Kyra Look At Hot, Steamy Paintings

During a gallery date with Kyra, Jason says that for the right woman, he would do anything she wants.
The two enjoy the art exhibit and exchange giggles.
Jason says that he sees a future with Kyra.
[MUSIC]-[Kyra] Hey!
-Hey, beautiful.-[Jason] You look good -Thank you.-[Kyra] How are you doing?
-Good.
Surprised.-Oh, my God, a rose?
That one's really sweet.
-[Jason] Yes.After the date with my friends, I've been feeling Kyra a lotand now it's time to poke at the bear a little bit and see is we can becomfortable being intimate with each other.So, my boy, Timothy, he's curating this art gallery here.-Oh, okay.
-So he gave us access to... before...-Cool.
-So, you ready to go in?-Yeah, for sure.
-Let's see some art.I'm definitely a romantic with the right woman.[Kyra] Whoa!-Just to start out a little bit.
-Okay.You come at me correct, I'll run some bath water, I will soak your body,I will rub your body, I will clean your body.
I'm that dude.[Jason] How was your day?
[Kyra] It's great now.-[laughs] -It's great.
I don't even know what happened earlier today.I'm just in this moment right now.[both laugh]She deserves the rose petals, she deserves the wine,she deserves for somebody to reserve something for her, man,and I wanted to be that guy to do that for her.[Kyra] Ah.
[Jason] Oh.I like this painting.
It's taking about love and just like,-all the different colors and that I feel like, -Okay.-in love there is no formula, you know.
-Okay.[Kyra] It's a little bit of this, it's a little bit of thatand just how it all comes together and it may look like a lotbut it comes together beautifully, so...[Jason] You got all that from this?
Look at you.
[Kyra] Yes.[Jason] Okay, that's what's up.Our giggles come from that butterfly feeling like, two little high school kids.I definitely like this one.[Kyra] Oh, really now.
[Jason laughing] No...Interesting, okay.
All right.And just that kind of like, genuine feeling deep down in your gutwhere you're like, this feels good.-I'm definitely gonna say we hit it off very quickly, -Mm-hmm.I think just the personalities, they match.-You have, like, this poise about you, -[Kyra] Thank you.and then you listen and then you give a solution.
I love that about you.-Because I need that in my life.
-Do you see a future with me?-Want me to be very honest with you?
-I would hope so.Absolutely.
I like you.[Jason laughs]-A whole lot.
A whole lot.
-[laughs]-I appreciate you a lot.
I just... Mm-hmm.
-[laughs]You wouldn't want me to get away, would you?-Soft lips.
-[both laughing]Thank you.[Jason] I would hope that this moves forward,and that this can turn into a relationship.I don't really wanna look anywhere else.-[Kyra] Okay.
-Where you been?Uh, you know, just floating around.Should have floated my way a long time ago.Things are going great with Jason and I.He truly is a sweetheart.
He's a gentleman.And it feels good.[chuckling]But... Me and AJ's connection is pretty strong.So, your girl is confused.