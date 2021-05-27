Jason and Kyra Look At Hot, Steamy Paintings

Tune in to Ready To Love on Fridays at 9/8c.

Jason says that he sees a future with Kyra.

The two enjoy the art exhibit and exchange giggles.

During a gallery date with Kyra, Jason says that for the right woman, he would do anything she wants.

[MUSIC]-[Kyra] Hey!

-Hey, beautiful.-[Jason] You look good -Thank you.-[Kyra] How are you doing?

-Good.

Surprised.-Oh, my God, a rose?

That one's really sweet.

-[Jason] Yes.After the date with my friends, I've been feeling Kyra a lotand now it's time to poke at the bear a little bit and see is we can becomfortable being intimate with each other.So, my boy, Timothy, he's curating this art gallery here.-Oh, okay.

-So he gave us access to... before...-Cool.

-So, you ready to go in?-Yeah, for sure.

-Let's see some art.I'm definitely a romantic with the right woman.[Kyra] Whoa!-Just to start out a little bit.

-Okay.You come at me correct, I'll run some bath water, I will soak your body,I will rub your body, I will clean your body.

I'm that dude.[Jason] How was your day?

[Kyra] It's great now.-[laughs] -It's great.

I don't even know what happened earlier today.I'm just in this moment right now.[both laugh]She deserves the rose petals, she deserves the wine,she deserves for somebody to reserve something for her, man,and I wanted to be that guy to do that for her.[Kyra] Ah.

[Jason] Oh.I like this painting.

It's taking about love and just like,-all the different colors and that I feel like, -Okay.-in love there is no formula, you know.

-Okay.[Kyra] It's a little bit of this, it's a little bit of thatand just how it all comes together and it may look like a lotbut it comes together beautifully, so...[Jason] You got all that from this?

Look at you.

[Kyra] Yes.[Jason] Okay, that's what's up.Our giggles come from that butterfly feeling like, two little high school kids.I definitely like this one.[Kyra] Oh, really now.

[Jason laughing] No...Interesting, okay.

All right.And just that kind of like, genuine feeling deep down in your gutwhere you're like, this feels good.-I'm definitely gonna say we hit it off very quickly, -Mm-hmm.I think just the personalities, they match.-You have, like, this poise about you, -[Kyra] Thank you.and then you listen and then you give a solution.

I love that about you.-Because I need that in my life.

-Do you see a future with me?-Want me to be very honest with you?

-I would hope so.Absolutely.

I like you.[Jason laughs]-A whole lot.

A whole lot.

-[laughs]-I appreciate you a lot.

I just... Mm-hmm.

-[laughs]You wouldn't want me to get away, would you?-Soft lips.

-[both laughing]Thank you.[Jason] I would hope that this moves forward,and that this can turn into a relationship.I don't really wanna look anywhere else.-[Kyra] Okay.

-Where you been?Uh, you know, just floating around.Should have floated my way a long time ago.Things are going great with Jason and I.He truly is a sweetheart.

He's a gentleman.And it feels good.[chuckling]But... Me and AJ's connection is pretty strong.So, your girl is confused.