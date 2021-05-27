Cops Rescue Unconscious Man Stuck in Burning Truck Before It Explodes

A person was taking her dogs to the park when she saw a truck pulling in at a parking spot.

After a few minutes, smoke started coming out of its back wheels.

The man in the truck was having a seizure while he was stuck inside.

The vehicle caught fire and started exploding.

The cops came after the person called them and smashed the truck's window to take out the unconscious man.

Thankfully, the man was saved and was taken to get medical attention.

However, the truck kept exploding until the fire truck arrived and extinguished the fire.