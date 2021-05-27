At least 8 killed in San Jose shooting

At least eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose, California, officials said.
CNN’s Josh Campbell has more.
Now that we are moving out of the pandemic, more mass shootings are likely across the United States, an expert with the University..
Nearly 12 hours after a gunman opened fire at the VTA railyard in San Jose, families continued to wait for answers about their..