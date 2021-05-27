Roundtable: Working through pain after George Floyd's murder

41 Action News anchor Kevin Holmes and five other Black men talk about the day George Floyd was murdered, their mental health and how to move forward.
In this second part, they discuss how they process and try to heal from what the world witnessed.
On May 25th, 2020, the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked protests across the world. The impetus may have been singular,..
The Minneapolis teenager whose cellphone video of Derek Chauvin's deadly arrest of George Floyd sparked worldwide protests wept on..