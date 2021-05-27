Mehul Choksi caught in Dominica while fleeing to Cuba on a boat| Bank fraud| Antiguan| Oneindia News

One of India's most wanted in connection with the Punjab National Bank loan fraud case, Fugitive diamond merchan Mehul Choksi has been captured from Dominica while trying to flee to Cuba, sources have said.

The 62-year-old had gone missing earlier this week from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, where he fled in 2018.

