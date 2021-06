Bugs and bakeries take center stage on Dirty Dining

The holiday weekend.BAKERIES YUM.BUGS NOT SO MUCH.BUT...THE TWO ARECO-HEADLINING.... THISWEEK’S.... DIRTY DINING.*AND*...IT’S A PACKED ONE!13 CHIEF INVESTIGATORSHOWS US A COUPLE POPULAR LOCALSPOTS THAT RACKED UP SOMEDEMERITS THIS WEEK.ALL SEASONS DINER IN CHINATOWNON SPRING MOUNTAIN AND WYNNROADS USED TO BE CALLED FOURSEASONS DINER.

UNDER THAT NAMEAND PREVIOUS OWNERSHIP, IT WASON DIRTY DINING TWICE.

CURRENTOWNER JOHN CHOU GOT A 33-DEMERIT"C" GRADE ON HIS MAY 11INSPECTION.2:59 D: THEY WROTE UPVIOLATIONS FOR IMPROPERHANDWASHING, FOR A FOOD HANDLERPUTTING PORK ON TOP OF ATRASHCAN TO PREPARE IT.JOHN: OH, BECAUSE WHEN THEYCOME IN WE ARE SO, SO BUSY.

SOSOME EMPLOYEES... ALL THE THINGSWE ALREADY KNOW HOW TO DO IT BUTTHEY JUST DIDN’T BEWARE SOTHAT’S HOW THAT HAPPENED.THE COOK DIDN’T WASH HIS HANDSAFTER HANDLING RAW PORK.

HE ALSOGRABBED GREEN ONIONS AND PLACEDTHEM INTO A BOWL OF READY TO EATSOUP WITH HIS BARE HANDS.MULTIPLE SLABS OF PORK BELLY,A CONTAINER OF CUT CABBAGE, ANDEGGS WERE IN THE TEMP DANGERZONE.MEAT AND BUNS IN THE FRIDGEAND FREEZER WERE UNCOVERED ANDSUBJECT TO CONTAMINATION.AND A FOOD HANDLER PICKED UP ACONTAINER OF STERNO OFF THEFLOOR AND PUT IT DIRECTLY ON THEFOOD PREP TABLE.5:02 J: IT’S NOT AN EXCUSEBECAUSE IT WAS A BUSY TIME ANDALSO GET DELIVERY OF FOOD ANDTHEN PEOPLE WALK IN--SO MANY.CHOU SAID IN THEIR HASTE TOGET FOOD OUT TO CUSTOMERS, THEYDIDN’T CLEAN ALONG THE WAY.WHICH IS WHY INSPECTORS FOUND ABUILD UP OF OLD FOOD INREFRIGERATION UNITS AND SAW ACOOK WIPE DOWN A KNIFE ANDCUTTING BOARD WITH A DRY,STAINED AND SOILED RAG.

CHOUSAYS SHORT STAFFING IS PART OFTHE PROBLEM.3:34 J: WE HAVE LIMITEDEMPLOYEES.ALL SEASONS DINER WASRE-INSPECTED MAY 17 AND GOT A 3-DEMERIT "A" GRADE./NAT SWISH/JUST DOWN THE ROAD AND ALSO INCHINATOWN, REPEAT OFFENDER YUNNAN GARDEN ON SCHIFF DR. NEARVALLEY VIEW BLVD.

HAS A SIGN ONOTHE DOOR THAT SAYS "NO MASK, NOSERVICE, NO ENTER." BUT ROACHESCAN’T READ.YUN NAN GARDEN WAS SHUT DOWNMAY 12 FOR A MULTI-GENERATIONALCOCKROACH INFESTATION.1:42 D: ... WE JUST CAME BY TOTALK TO WHOEVER IS IN CHARGE.MANAGER: RIGHT NOW THE BOSS ISVERY BUSY SO NOBODY CAN TALK TOYOU.NOT TOO BUSY TO COME SEE WHATWAS GOING ON.2:10 D: IS THIS HIM RIGHTTHERE?YEAH.D: CAN YOU COME TALK TO MEREAL QUICK?OWNER JOHN WANG SAYS HISENGLISH ISN’T VERY GOOD BUT THATEVERYTHING IN THE RESTAURANT ISFINE NOW.2:44 D: CAN YOU TELL ME WHY ITGOT BAD?JOHN: BECAUSE THEY DO ASERVICE AND THEY COME OUT.D: THEY CAME OUT AFTER THEPEST CONTROL SERVICE.D: BUT THEY SAID THECONDITIONS IN THE KITCHEN WEREKIND OF WELCOMING TO THE ROACHESWITH A LOT OF DIRT AND OLD FOODAND GREASE.

THAT’S IN THEHEALTH REPORT.J: NO.

I DON’T THINK SO.D: YOU DISAGREE?

THEY DO HAVEPICTURES THAT SHOW DIRTYCONDITIONS.THE HEALTH DISTRICT’S PICTURESSHOW EXCESSIVE GREASE UNDER ANDBEHIND EQUIPMENT, IN A FLOORDRAIN UNDER THE WOK STOVE, ANDALONG PLUMBING FIXTURES ANDDRAINLINES.INSPECTORS SAW LIVE ROACHES ONTHE FLOOR BY THE COOK LINE ANDINSIDE A LARGE BIN OF UNCOOKEDRICE.

THERE WERE DEAD ROACHESAND ROACH FECES ALONG THE EDGESOF WALLS AND COLLECTING INCORNERS.

YUN NAN GARDEN DIDHAVE A PEST CONTROL TREATMENTFIVE DAYS PRIOR.3:10 JOHN: IT’S VERY CLEAN.D: SO IF IT WAS CLEAN, WHYWOULD THE ROACHES COME?J: I THINK FROM OUTSIDE, THENEIGHBOR.3:28 D: ALL AROUND THIS WHOLEAREA?

THEY HAVE PROBLEMS WITHROACHES AT OTHER RESTAURANTSTOO?J: I GUESS.BUT RIGHT NEXT DOOR, WE SAWSTAFF DEEP CLEANING THEIRKITCHEN EQUIPMENT.

AND THAT’SAFTER GETTING AN "A" GRADE ON AMAY 17 INSPECTION SO, NO ROACHESTHERE.YUN NAN GARDEN WASRE-INSPECTED MAY 14 AND GOT A 3-DEMERIT "A" GRADE ./NAT SWISH/COCKROACHES ALSO CAUSEDCLOSURE ON MAY 12 AT GRANELLOBAKERY ON MARDON AVE.

NEARDECATUR BLVD.

AND WARM SPRINGSRD.

ACCORDING TO ITS WEBSITE,GRANELLO PROVIDES "FRESHLY BAKEDPRODUCTS TO EVERY MAJOR CASINO,SPECIALTY GROCERY CHAINS, COFFEEHOUSES, AND THE FINEST EATINGESTABLISHMENTS IN THE LAS VEGASAREA."INSPECTORS SAW MORE THAN 20MULTIGENERATIONAL ROACHESCRAWLING THROUGHOUT PROOFERS INTHE MAIN OVEN AREA.

A PROOFERIS A DOUGH OVEN THAT HELPS BREADRISE BEFORE BAKING.

THERE WEREROACHES IN THE OVEN DOORCREVICE, IN CRACKS AND ON WALLSINSIDE THE OVEN.COCKROACH ACTIVITY WASDOCUMENTED ON PEST CONTROLRECORDS GOING BACK TO OCTOBER,2020.INSPECTORS ALSO SAY A BULK BINOF OATMEAL WAS CONTAMINATED WITHLIVE WEEVILS CRAWLING THROUGHOUTTHE FOOD PRODUCT.THE OWNER DID NOT RESPOND TOMULTIPLE CALLS FOR COMMENT.GRANELLO WAS REINSPECTED MAY15 AND GOT A ZERO-DEMERIT "A"GRADE./NAT SWISH/ESPIGA DE ORO BAKERY ON LAKEMEAD BLVD.

AND CIVIC CENTER DR.IN NORTH LAS VEGAS WAS SHUT DOWNMAY 11 FOR BOTH A COCKROACH ANDRODENT INFESTATION.INSPECTORS FOUND STICKY TRAPSWITH MULTIPLE MICE ANDMULTIGENERATIONAL COCKROACHESCAUGHT IN THE GLUE.THERE WERE RODENT DROPPINGS ONTHE LARGE MIXER, ON FLOORS NEARPACKAGED BREAD, NEAR RACKS OFCLEAN DISHES AND ON A UTENSILCONTAINER.DIRTY CONDITIONS AND OLD FOODMADE AN ENTICING ENVIRONMENT FORPESTS.THE HEALTH DISTRICT’S WEBSITESHOWS THE BAKERY IS STILL CLOSEDAND THE LISTED PHONE NUMBER ISDISCONNECTED./NAT SWISH/GRIMALDI’S PIZZERIA IN BOCAPARK ON RAMPART BLVD AND ALTADR. WAS SHUT DOWN MAY 16 FOR NOHOT WATER--THE RESULT OF AVALIDATED COMPLAINT.

GRIMALDI’SALSO GOT 25 DEMERITS WHICH WOULDHAVE BEEN A "C" GRADE IF NOT FORTHE CLOSURE.THE INSPECTION SAYS FOODHANDLERS HAD NOT BEEN WASHINGTHEIR HANDS OR DOING DISHES WITHHOT WATER IN THE FOOD PREP AREASFOR AT LEAST TWO DAYS.THERE WAS PINK MOLD IN THE ICEMACHINE CHUTE.FOOD IN THE PIZZA PREP AREAWAS SUBJECT TO CONTAMINATION DUETO LIDS THAT DON’T FULLY CLOSE.THE STRAW IN AN EMPLOYEEBEVERAGE WAS TOUCHING CLEANPIZZA PANS.

AND THE DUMPSTERAREA WAS OVERFLOWING WITH TRASH.A CORPORATE SPOKESPERSON SENTA STATEMENT TO SAY, "WEIMMEDIATELY CORRECTED ALLIDENTIFIED ISSUES, AND UPONREINSPECTION, THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT REINSTATED THERESTAURANT’S GRADE OF "A", AGRADE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITHALL OF OUR NEVADA RESTAURANTS."/NAT SWISH/OUR DIRTY DINING NIGHTCAPCOMES IN SUMMERLIN AT DISTILLTAVERN RESTAURANT ON CHARLESTONBLVD.

AND PAVILLION CENTER DR.DISTILL WAS SHUT DOWN MAY 11 FORTHE IMMINENT HEALTH HAZARD OF NOHOT WATER.THEY WERE PREPARING FOOD ANDWASHING DISHES WITHOUT HOT WATERAND WERE TOLD BY INSPECTORS TOIMMEDIATELY CEASE AND DESIST.A COOK TOLD INSPECTORS THEYWERE AWARE OF THE ISSUE SINCETHAT MORNING.

THEY ENDED UPHAVING TO THROW OUT A LOT OFPREPARED FOOD INCLUDING MULTIPLEPLATES FOR CUSTOMERS WAITING INTHE WARMING WINDOW TO BE SERVED.DISTILL’S DIRECTOR OFOPERATIONS SENT A STATEMENTCITING AN "UNFORTUNATE EQUIPMENTFAILURE WHICH WAS IMMEDIATELYADDRESSED." THEY HAD THE WATERHEATER REPAIRED WITHIN HOURS,WERE REINSPECTED, AND REOPENEDTHE SAME DAY WITH AN "A" GRADE.THE FULL STATEMENT IS ON OURWEBISTE.DARCY TAG: ALSO ON OURWEBSITE, TWO FOOD TRUCKS TAKENOFF THE ROAD FOR IMMINENT HEALTHHAZARDS.

VEGAS DESSERT BOX ANDSNOWIE PARADICE SHAVE ICE WEREBOTH SIDELINED FOR WATER ISSUES.WE’VE GOT DETAILS AND OWNERSTATEMENTS AT KTNV.COM