"These acts are a blatant attack on international civilian aviation safety and on European security and show flagrant disregard for international law," they said following a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.
US, European nations call for investigation into Belarus plane diversion at UN Security Council
Credit: Euronews EnglishDuration: 02:03s 0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
UN aviation body to meet over Belarus plane diversion
MENAFN.com
-
Western powers call for probe into Belarus plane diversion
Digital Journal